'Terrible display by consistent poor performers': Hibs fans react to 2-0 defeat to Celtic on Monday evening

This is what Hibs fans made of the result and performance on social media...

@Cscott5: “That was a pathetic performance! Everything wrong right from the start.”

@GISALEGEND: "Honestly don't know what to say to this but to not have a shot on target for 90 minutes, is actually worrying.”

Frustrated Hibs captain Paul Hanlon during Monday's 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead. Picture: SNS

@ScottRaff29: "Terrible display by consistent poor performers, a team that lacks passion and lacks belief in themselves. They would have played better if they had stayed on the bus.”

@Chrisfinn2703: "Guys, do we think it’s a good sign that Drey Wright, Josh Campbell, Jamie Murphy, James Scott and Steven Bradley have all been preferred ahead of Chris Mueller, tonight?”

@DuncMcKay: "Kinda preferred the idea of playing games than the reality of watching Hibs.”

@brucerisk: "Very disappointing performance from the team. Celtic could have had 4 or 5.... Hey, Hibs have some way to go ....Still love them...”

@Willatkinson10: "Subs made no difference whatsoever. Nisbet remarkable only by his failings - time to move him on. That said this Celtic side now v good - think will nick the league.”

@Tyy2945: "Great to see we can have lots of possession.. Do something with it now... Nisbet needs competition in that Norwegian boy to motivate him, terrible today, no fight.”

@louis1875zz: "8 grand a week Mueller overlooked by Stevie Bradley who’s got a prelim tomorrow.”

@DeanBrett62: "Ryan Porteous - the best centre half in the league - is a massive miss.”

