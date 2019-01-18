The 10 best January transfer window signings Hibs have ever made
It’s very easy to get things wrong in the January transfer window and there have been numerous examples at Easter Road throughout the years to back up that point. However, as this collection of players will show, it’s also possible to sign some real talent to make either an immediate or lasting impact.
This list runs in chronological order.
1. Gary Caldwell (2004)
Though memories have been soured by a pre-contract move to Celtic, Caldwell was excellent at Easter Road and his willingness to play football from centre-back typified Tony Mowbray's side.
Famous for scoring a hat-trick at Ibrox in a 3-0 victory, Sproule's pace was a lethal weapon for Hibs over two-and-a-half years and helped win the 2007 League Cup. He would later return for a second spell.