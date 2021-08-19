The 11 strikers Hibs could target before the transfer window closes to replace Christian Doidge

Hibs are in dire need of another option in attack after injury ruled out Christian Doidge for up to four months.

Though both Martin Boyle and Jamie Murphy can play through the centre if required, both are preferred on the flanks, leaving last season’s leading goalscorer as the only recognised out-and-out striker with experience at the top-flight level.

There will likely be more options for young players to get a chance, like Jamie Gullan, but the Easter Road side will need to dip into the market to make sure the squad stays among the leading contenders for a third-place finish before Doidge returns in the new year.

So we’ve looked at the media reports and scoured the free agent market to see which players the club could look to add in order to supplement their attack.

1. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) The link that refuses to go away. Hibs fans would love their favourite to come back and Griffiths has made it known before he wants to return before retiring. He also appears to be way down the pecking order at Celtic.

2. Greg Stewart (unattached) Not the ideal replacement in terms of height and strength, but could still be an excellent foil for Nisbet as a creative second-striker, a role he thrived in at Kilmarnock.

3. James Scott (Hull City) The former Motherwell attacker can play anywhere across the front three and has a nice combination of strength and dynamism. Hibs are reportedly interested.

4. Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City) Excellent in an initial loan spell but struggled upon his return, though in fairness so did most in green and white in the first half of that campaign. Link has been dismissed but you never know.