‘The Hibs are coming’ - fans react to thumping 6-0 win over Hamilton

Hibs moved to within two points of rivals Hearts at the top of the table with their biggest league win since 2006. The performance had fans purring.

@GISALEGEND: “Quite honestly something else from us today, we’ve been due a big win and glad it’s against Hamilton who over the years been a bit of annoyance to us. Hopefully can continue the month with this form as it’s a testing month.”

@IamG56850230: “It’s a great time to be, to be a Hibee!”

@Matt_Dickie75: “The Hibs are coming”

@TLally1875: “That’s been coming. We were excellent today and some of the football played, the possession and build up to the goals was top notch. Well done lads GGTTH”

Richard W Corbett: “What a result, back to the winning ways of entertainment football”

@Jmcleish1875: “Hibs unplayable. Pleasing”

@TheMrLiamD: “Not often you win a league game 6-0 and still leave feeling like the result flattered the opposition Hibs didn’t have to get out of second gear, Accies are dreadful”

@MikeyBryce7: “Brilliant performance from the Hibs. 6 going on 26, about time we gave someone a hammering”

Lennon’s rebuilding job has been recognised:

@sweendan: “Hibs won that at an absolute canter. Neil Lennon has done an unbelievable job considering what’s gone out the door in the summer, and I’m amazed how well we’re playing at this stage. Still some gears to find as well which is very promising...”

Enough for a new deal:

@Robbie_JMC: “Can Hibs get Neil Lennon on a lifetime contract, please? @HibernianFC”

With the one comes the title talk:

@DuncMcKay: “6-0. The sort of score title contenders get amirite?”

@glen_wilson: “Might as well give Hibs the title now, that’s a win for Champions”

@RobbieSincIair: “Calling it now, Hibs have won the league”

Fans already know how big a player Mark Milligan is:

@harrytranent: “Question of the day, how many goals have Hibernian conceded when Mark Milligan has been on the park.”

@Jordan_Scott_17: No goals conceded since Mark Milligan made his debut #Baller #GGTTH”

@Donaldo9710: “@HibernianFC were superb today, plenty of attacking options and goals from midfield and forward line, Milligan superb in front of the defence!!”

@Kenny_Millar: “Hibs excellent today. Mark Milligan proving to be the missing piece in the puzzle they thought he would be and Flo Kamberi looking more like himself with each passing week as he gets fitter. Take your pick from any one of the players for Man of the Match.”

@Freddiewhite23: “On another note Mark Milligan is a cracking player. Finally seeing the best from Hyndman and Mallan with him just sitting in front of our defence and letting them play! Hyndman today before he got the knock was unreal. Only 2 off the top and STILL not played our strongest 11”

@Widsaaay1620: “Mark Milligan: signing of the season”

@DannyMackenzie7: “Mark Milligan is awfy good at football”

He was not the only getting deserved praised:

@AgrathoSam17: “Emerson Hyndman should be protected at all costs. He was immense today”

@Lmc2105: “Six goals didn’t flatter us! It could have been more but what a football lesson that was for our bogey team!! Team were unbelievable Slivka & Hyndman were brilliant today. Mallan’s goals! Great to get the win”

@andrewjeffrey7: “Mallan and Hyndman are improving big time but Slivka and Milligan were superb. Strolled it. Good result for @HibernianFC”

@dazcampbe: “Really impressed with Hibs today. Hyndman and Slivka should be playing every week after that.”

@ScottHibs7: “David Gray is like a new signing”

@gbaxter_83: “Hibs the day were incredible. Lovely to watch, Hyndman with the cigars oot.”

