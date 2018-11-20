The numbers behind Stevie Mallan’s incredible shooting prowess

Anyone with even a passing interest in all things Hibernian FC will be able to tell you that Stevie Mallan likes a pop from distance.

Stevie Mallan is fond of a strike from distance. Picture: SNS

His ability to fire from anywhere inside 40 yards has helped the Easter Road side advance in Europe and gain precious points in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

He doesn’t just stand out within the Hibs ranks either. In the context of the Ladbrokes Premiership, there are very few players who like to try their luck more than the midfielder.

To highlight just how proficient and enthusiastic Mallan is when it comes to long-range shooting, Craig Fowler has cranked the numbers to discover the extent of this skill.

37 - Efforts on goal attempted by Mallan in the Ladbrokes Premiership so far this season, which is the most in the league. He’s two ahead of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

3 - The number of Mallan’s league shots to this point which have been from inside the penalty area.

92 - The percentage of his shots that have been from outside the box.

15 - How many more shots Mallan has tried from distance compared with the second player on the list: Hearts midfielder Olly Lee.

27 - The percentage of his shots which have been on target. It’s an impressive number considering where he’s aiming from (it’s better than team-mate Florian Kamberi) and that 11 of his 37 shots were blocked or deflected wide for corners. Those that get through the opposing defence test the goalkeeper 38 per cent of the time.

3.12 - His average per match, good for ninth in the ‘per 90’ table as his overall numbers have been bolstered by him starting every one of Hibs’ 12 matches. Though he may not be top in that list, he is the highest non-Celtic midfielder in the league.

0 - The number of league matches where Mallan has not attempted a shot on goal.

5 - The highest number of shots he’s attempted in a single match. That was the 4-2 defeat to Celtic in October. One of those was on target, two were blocked and another whistled just past Craig Gordon’s post.

4 - League goals scored, all from distance.

8 - Goals scored in all competitions, all from distance.

14 - And counting: the number of shots he’s gone without scoring a goal, his longest streak since joining Hibs.