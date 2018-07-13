The previous 4 times Hibs scored six or more goals in European competition

Hibs’ 6-1 win over Runavik in the Europa League first round qualifier was the club’s biggest win on the European stage since in more than 40 years.

It means Neil Lennon’s men simply need to shut the door behind them when they travel to the Faroe Islands next week to ensure progression to the second round.

The victory was the fifth time the club had scored six or more goals in a European fixture as per SPLStats.

Hibernian 6 - 0 Malmo - Fairs Cup (1970-1971)

Hibs were regular entrants to the Fairs Cup, having qualified for the tournament six times in the 1960s. Swedish amateur side Malmo were the visitors to Easter Road in the first round where they were duly taught a “lesson” according to manager Eric Persson.

A sodden surface made it difficult for both sides before Hibs took control of the match through goals from Jim Blair and Joe McBride. The second half saw Hibs show Malmo the benefits of the famous Easter Road slope. Joe McBride completed his hat-trick with a quick fire double, one of which was a ferocious shot via the underside of the bar.

Arthur Duncan would add a brace of his own to all but ensure passage to the second round. Hibs would beat Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes before falling in the third round to Liverpool.

Malmo would get their revenge in 2013.

Hibernian 6 - 1 Sporting - Cup Winners’ Cup (1972-1973)

Hibs’ first foray into the now defunct Cup Winners’ Cup brought about a famous win against illustrious opposition, and the slope once again proving its use.

The wing-play of Alex Edwards and Arthur Duncan was one of the stand-out features of the victory as Jimmy O’Rourke netted a hat-trick and Alan Gordon grabbed a double.

It was Gordon who put Hibs ahead on the night and on away goals in the tie - Hibs had lost 2-1 in Lisbon with Duncan scoring the away goal - but would go into the break needing two goals after Sporting had equalised.

The visitors would have wished they had stayed in the changing rooms as they were blitzed by the Hibees. O’Rourke lobbed Hibs ahead in the game after the men in green had went close on two occasions.

The 28,000-strong crowd sensed something special afoot and cheered their men on to the victory, earning praise from manager Eddie Turnbull. With ten minutes left Hibs were 5-1 in front as O’Rourke completed his hat-trick after Gordon had netted his second. A late own goal completed the rout.

It was Sporting’s heaviest ever European defeat. A feat which stood until Bayern Munich smashed the Lisbon side 7-1 in the Champions League in 2009.

Hibernian 7 - 1 KS Besa - Cup Winners’ Cup (1972-1973)

The Sporting win set up a tie with Albania’s KS Besa and Hibs were once again among the goals as they all but booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Turnbull’s Tornadoes set about the side now known as Besa Kavajë, taking a 2-0 lead into the half-time break thanks to a two-minute salvo, Alex Cropley opening the scoring before Jimmy O’Rourke picked up from where he left off in the previous round.

Following a familiar theme it was in the second half when Hibs hit the accelerator and went up the gears. The opponents simply could not cope as Hibs hit five goals in 12 minutes. O’Rourke scored his second which was followed by a John Brownlie goal and an Arthur Duncan solo effort.

O’Rourke completed his second hat-trick in as many European outings before Duncan banged in his second from distance. KS Besa did get a souvenir with a consolation goal.

Despite the difficulties of the second-leg, the pitch regarded as the worst many in the squad had encountered, Hibs did a professional job in a 1-1 draw to progress. Hadjuk Split were the opponents and despite a 4-2 home win the Croatians were dominant in their 3-0 win in the away leg.

Hibernian 9 - 1 Rosenborg - Uefa Cup (1974-1975)

Few in the 12,000 crowd at Easter Road on an miserable October evening could have foreseen what they were about to witness, even more so when the amateur Norwegians took a lead in the second-leg, bringing the aggregate scores level at 3-3.

Hibs had won 3-2 in Trondheim but their opponents were confident of progressing. They had underestimated the might of Turnbull’s Tornadoes who hit back with three goals in as many minutes around the 20 minute mark. Joe Harper was instrumental, netting twice either side of setting up Iain Munro for the goal to put Hibs ahead on the night.

By the half-time whistle Hibs had added two more through Munro and Pat Stanton’s first.

Alex Cropley, Alex Edwards and Alan Gordon were impressive throughout as Hibs refused to let up. Cropley netted a pair of penalties, while Gordon scored a header. The scoring was completed by Stanton in the 85th minute.

Hibs’ reward was a meeting with Juventus in the next round, the Easter Road men going down 8-2 on aggregate to one of the world’s finest.

The 9-1 win, however, remains the heaviest defeat in Rosenborg’s history.

