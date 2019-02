The Easter Road side have appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their 33rd permanent manager since 1900 but how have his predecessors got on?

1. Jock Stein, 62% Jock Stein was at Hibs for just 12 months but enjoyed a 62% win rate, with 31 wins, 8 draws and 11 losses from his 50 games in charge

2. Dan McMichael, 58% McMichael led the side to a Scottish Cup win and the league title in 1902 and 1903. Win rate of 58% after 29 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses in 50 games.

3. Alan Stubbs, 58% Alan Stubbs delivered a first Scottish Cup win for Hibs in 114 years, and a win rate of 58% - 58 wins, 19 draws and 11 losses - putting him level with McMichael

4. Willie MacFarlane, 51.67% Willie MacFarlane won just over half of his games in charge - 31 wins, 12 draws and 17 losses in 60 games - giving him a win rate of 51.67%

