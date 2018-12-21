‘This could be one game too many’: Journalists’ predictions for Hibs v Livingston

Four of our online team predicting a draw last time around (though Joel Sked foolishly predicted goals) as Hibs held Rangers at Easter Road. Let’s see if the group can keep up that form as Livingston travel to Leith.

Hibs were beaten 2-1 by Livingston earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

Mark Atkinson: Hibs are another team plagued by injuries. When you are playing your third game in six days - and the other two were against the Old Firm - that situation is not helpful. At the same time, Livingston have sat idle, basking in their freak 5-0 win over Hearts. I thought Hibs looked out on their feet come full-time on Wednesday against Rangers. Livingston play with intensity, aggression and press all the time. This could be one game too many for Neil Lennon’s shorn squad. A narrow away win.

Patrick McPartlin: A third game in six days for the Hibees is a big ask, especially after two physically and mentally draining games against Celtic and Rangers. Lennon would surely love to rest some of his players but injuries will limit his options. Livingston have had a week off after dismantling Hearts and while the Lions pride themselves on good home form, they haven’t quite been able to replicate it on the road with just one away win all season - against St Mirren in August. Hibs are unbeaten since they ended their winless run, and have proven they have what it takes to win ugly. I can see them just scraping a home win. Prediction: Home win

Anthony Brown: After a high-intensity, energy-sapping double-header, a well-rested, high-on-confidence Livingston side are hardly the ideal opponents for Hibs. The Easter Road side possess more quality than the Lions and ordinarily would be expected to triumph in this fixture, but, in the current circumstances, it wouldn’t be a great surprise if Livingston, renowned for their workrate, organisation and aggression, were to suffocate a Hibs side which, despite clear signs of promise in Sunday’s brilliant win over Celtic, is still searching for genuine verve in midfield and attack. Prediction: Draw

Neil McGlade: How the recovery of the Hibs players has fared over the past couple of days will determine whether or not they take maximum points this afternoon. A double-header against the Old Firm is never an easy task. Livi are a real dogged bunch and they will still be on cloud nine after last weekend. A good game beckons and I can see both sides taking something. Draw.

Joel Sked: Livingston are a team which provoke a number of concerns among the opposition. Their no-nonsense, Scottish style of play has proven difficult to combat. But dig deeper and it will be seen that Gary Holt’s side are very different away from home than they are on their travels. They have the second best home record but have the third lowest points total on the road. That sounds like good news for Hibs but both St Mirren and Dundee, the only teams with a worst away record than Livi have taken something from Easter Road this season. Yet, Lennon’s men are in a different place now following a pair of wins and a draw in their last three league fixtures. Hibs will have to put in a battling performance, do that and their quality will win through. Home win.

Craig Fowler: As Patrick pointed out, the only time Livingston have managed to win away from home this season was away at St Mirren. This was the first match after the club had unburdened itself of Kenny Miller’s management and without such a euphoric lift this time around I can’t see them improving on that record. Hibs may tire as the game goes on, as they did in the midweek draw with Rangers, but if they can match their visitors’ intensity in the early going they should have enough ability to give themselves a head start. Prediction: narrow home win.