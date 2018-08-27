Thomas Agyepong plays starring role in Hibs reserves win

Thomas Agyepong lit up his first appearance in a green-and-white shirt as he helped Hibs beat Morton to win their second Reserve League match of the season.

The on-loan Manchester City winger took only 35 seconds to make an impact at Cappielow, stealing possession and playing in Lewis Allan for the opener. Denny Johnstone hauled the Greenock side level but Agyepong got onthe scoresheet himself, scoring thanks to a great through ball from Jamie Gullan. Agyepong was replaced by Ryan Shanley on the hour-mark and the substitute almost added a third, forcing a great save from Morton goalkeeper Derek Gaston. Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski kept his side ahead with a good save from Shaun Rodgers before Shanley wrapped up the points seven minutes from time, sending a bullet header from Ben Stirling’s cross past Gaston.

Hibs: Dabrowski, O’Connor, Campbell, Waugh, Mackie, Agyepong (Shanley 60), Stirling, Murray (Woods 83), Swanson (Paton 83), Allan, Gullan. Sub: P Martin.