Three Hibs players hit doubles in reserves’ rout of Queen of the South

Have your say

Hibs Reserves destroyed their Queen of the South counterparts 7-0 at Oriam in the SPFL Reserve League.

The Hibees took the lead on 11 minutes through a fine individual goal from Jamie Gullan and they doubled their advantage five minutes later when Kevin Waugh converted a rebound from close range.

Defender Waugh got his second of the game on 32 minutes, heading home a free-kick from Gullan.

Striker Lewis Allan got in on the act on 36 minutes as he turned home a cross from Innes Murray and it was 5-0 on the stroke of half time after Gullan netted from close range.

Hibs got their sixth just before the hour mark when striker Oli Shaw headed home a delivery from Ben Stirling.

Shaw quickly added another on 69 minutes as he drilled the ball into the net after skipping past a couple of Queens defenders.

That was the end of the scoring as the young Hibees recorded a strong victory over the Doonhamers.

Hibs Reserves: Dabrowski, Donaldson, Waugh, Sadiki, Campbell, I Murray, Stirling, Block (Paton 72), Gullan (Yeats 60), Allan, Shaw. Subs: Combe, O’Connor, Woods, Shanley, Gallantes.

• This report was compiled with information from the Hibs Twitter account.