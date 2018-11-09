Three things we learned from Aberdeen 1-0 Hibs

Hibs slipped into the Premiership's bottom six after the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, their third defeat in their last four games.

Three games without a goal

It sounds crazy given the forward-thinking players manager Neil Lennon has at his disposal but Hibs are struggling for goals at the moment. The 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen was the third consecutive match the Hibees have failed to score. This hasn’t previously been an issue throughout Lennon’s tenure but the Northern Irishman would be more concerned if his side weren't creating any chances in the final third. With struggling Dundee due next up at Easter Road after the international break, it’s a prime opportunity to break this barren spell.

Flo and Jamie return but give it time

The much-anticipated reunion of strikers Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren didn’t click on a night when quality was at a premium. It would be unfair to assume last season’s prolific duo would hit the ground almost immediately given the pair hadn’t played with one another since August. They have a connection, make no mistake about it, but Hibs supporters might have to be patient on this one. Maclaren, in particular, needs more minutes in the tank to get back up to speed.

Captain David Gray is a big miss

The quicker David Gray returns to the starting lineup the better for Hibs. The 2016 Scottish Cup hero was in fine form prior to picking up an ankle knock against Hamilton at the beginning of last month. The 30-year-old’s energy and athleticism up and down the right side is a major attribute for the Easter Road men, which enables Martin Boyle to utilise his qualities in the more dangerous areas. Lennon expects Gray, alongside Paul Hanlon, to be available for the visit of Dundee in a fortnight which will be a timely boost.