Three things we learned from Dundee 2-4 Hibs

Here are three Hibs-related observations from the 4-2 win over Dundee at Dens Park.

Bright Sparky

Marc McNulty continued his trend of scoring in every game he has started for Hibs, and the on-loan Reading striker looks like proving a shrewd acquisition. The 26-year-old has a presence about him, holds the ball up well, links with his fellow attackers and, most crucially, boasts a natural striker’s instinct. If he keeps going in this vein, he’ll be in double figures by the end of the season. Hibs will be praying McNulty isn’t cited by the compliance officer for appearing to kick Ryan McGowan in the face in the second half.

Flo back in the groove

After enduring a confidence dip towards the end of Neil Lennon’s reign, Florian Kamberi showed plenty signs at Dens Park that he is on his way to rediscovering his mojo. He took his goal well before running gleefully to the Hibs technical area to celebrate with his new manager and also showed some quick thinking to set up his team’s second. The Swiss generally looked reinvigorated and was given rapturous applause from an appreciative travelling support as he punched the air in delight upon heading towards the tunnel at full-time.

Old guard reunited

Almost three years on from helping Hibs win the Scottish Cup, David Gray, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson - four of the back five from 21/5/16 - remain mainstays of the defence. While Ryan Porteous and Efe Ambrose were the most prominent defenders at the club in the first half of the season, injury to the youngster and the departure of the Nigerian have paved the way for Gray, McGregor, Hanlon and Stevenson (who all had fitness issues earlier in the campaign) to be reunited in a back four for Paul Heckingbottom’s first two games in charge. The result has been two consecutive victories. Although they will be disappointed by the concession of two goals, this long-serving quartet (when all fully fit) bring a collective understanding and an air of assurance to the team that shouldn’t be underestimated.