Three things we learned from Hibs 0-0 Kilmarnock

Three Hibs-related observations from Wednesday night's match against Kilmarnock ...

Marvellous Marciano

Few Hibs player excelled in this match. Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano was the exception. His handling was impeccable throughout and he provided the game's defining moment when he clawed away Jordan Jones' effort as the Kilmarnock winger bore down on goal. This Israeli is well and truly back to his top form since regaining the gloves from Adam Bogdan and can be pleased with his night's work.

Too many had an off-night

Kilmarnock are obviously one of the better teams in the Ladbrokes Premiership and make life hard for any opposition, but Hibs failed to ask them any serious questions. Stevie Mallan had their only shot on target - a speculative 30-yard effort - and Kilmarnock stopper Daniel Bachmann had a comfortable evening. The midfield duo of Stephane Omeonga and Vykintas Slivka were too errant with their passing, winger Daryl Horgan did not create any decent openings, while Florian Kamberi and Marc McNulty were limited in attack. In short, Hibs failed to fire in the final third. Improvement in that department will be needed against Hearts on Saturday.

Mr dependable

He's gone unnoticed during the Paul Heckingbottom revival, but Lewis Stevenson deserves mention for another steady display. He was tested by Jones, Chris Burke and Rory McKenzie at various points of the match and was never bettered by them. He was always a willing supporter to Kamberi up the left-hand side. The full-back is in a fine vein of form right now and has once again won over a new manager with his rock-solid, professional performances.