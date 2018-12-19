Three things we learned from Hibs 0-0 Rangers

Here are three Hibs-related observations from the goalless draw with Rangers at Easter Road.

Bogdan showed his bottle

Hibs are fortunate to have two international goalkeepers on their books in Adam Bogdan and Ofir Marciano. Questions were asked of Bogdan when he was lobbed from the half-way line against St Mirren a fortnight ago, and some Hibs fans were subsequently happy to see the Hungarian replaced by Marciano after he suffered an injury in the warm-up at Hamilton, but he has generally been a sound goalkeeper since arriving at Easter Road in the summer. Was called into action soon after coming into the match and responded superbly to everything that was asked of him. Some superb saves to ensure his team escaped with a point.

Porteous needs to curb his wild side

Ryan Porteous was immense against Celtic on Sunday, but the centre-back’s rashness almost cost him on this occasion. The teenager is clearly a bright prospect and he generally held his own against a very lively Rangers attack, but he was fortunate to avoid being sent off for a wild tackle on Lassana Coulibaly that could have caused serious damage to the Ibrox midfielder. Both his own manager Neil Lennon and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard were angered by the challenge afterwards. It’s well documented that he loves a blockbuster tackle and more often than not he times them well, but he needs to be wary of the possibility that when he gets them wrong, as he did on this occasion, he risks causing real damage to an opponent. Officials generally won’t be as lenient as Craig Thomson was on this particular occasion.

Three clean sheets in a row

They might not have hit the heights of Sunday, but the value of a third clean sheet in a row shouldn’t be underestimated after a run in which Hibs had conceded eight goals in their previous three matches. Although they rode their luck at times against an excellent Rangers side, the fact they showed enough resilience to see the game out unscathed just days after keeping Celtic’s attack quiet suggests that the defence, as a unit, is finally discovering some harmony.