Three things we learned from Hibs 0 - 1 St Johnstone

Joel Sked looks back at the action at Easter Road as Hibs went down 1-0 to St Johnstone.

Hibs lacking Flo

Flo Kamberi's controversial red card at Tynecastle hurt Hibs, not only during the Edinburgh derby but also against St Johnstone. Neil Lennon started with Jamie Maclaren spearheading a 4-1-4-1 but a lack of fluidity to the opening 20 minutes saw Lennon move Martin Boyle alongside him.

There was no change however. Hibs missed that focal point in attack. The way Kamberi occupies defenders; coming short, going long, moving wide. He brings others into play and helps Hibs become better as a collective.

Whittaker frustrates

It is safe to say that Steven Whittaker wouldn't feature in to many Hibs fans' starting line-ups. The 34-year-old frustrated his manager and fans at Easter Road before being replaced by Darren McGregor around the 70-minute mark.

His performance was one that failed to suggest this was a player who has garnered 31 Scotland caps, more than 40 appearances in the Premier League and has played in a European club final.

Whittaker got into good areas in the final third but his crossing constantly drifted behind, while he was loose in possession. The way Lennon failed to acknowledge him coming off the park suggests he is keen for David Gray to get back fit.

A bounce is required

Hibs' assistant manager Garry Parker called the performance "flat". There have not been too many times such a word could be used to describe a Hibs performance, certainly at Easter Road in a number of months.

It was back on 13 December 2017 that the side last lost a competitive match in Leith in 90 minutes in all competitions - a run that stretched 19 games.

It is a bump in the road for Neil Lennon's men but they have just under a week to recover and what better way to do so than in front of the BT Sport cameras at Pittodrie against Aberdeen.