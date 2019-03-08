Three things we learned from Hibs 1-1 Rangers

Here are three Hibs-related observations from the 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Hibs let off the hook

On another night, Hibs could have been well beaten. For long periods, they were listless and treading water, with Rangers dominant. In many ways it was similar to the last meeting between the teams at Easter Road in December when the hosts were fortunate to escape with a point. On this occasion, the visitors’ lack of ruthlessness, allied to Paul Heckingbottom’s switch from 4-4-2 to 4-5-1 towards the end of the first half, allowed Hibs the chance to stage the late rally from which they earned their point.

The two Macs

On a night when most Hibs players weren’t at their best, Marc McNulty and Darren McGregor were the two that rose above average. McGregor’s night ended in disappointment when he was sent off but he was his team’s best player, regularly repelling Rangers attacks as the hosts came under pressure. The veteran is in a fine vein of form at present. As is McNulty, who worked diligently as the lone striker and showed some moments of quality to set up Horgan for a great chance and Kamberi for the equaliser. Although denied a winner by Allan McGregor, he can be happy with his contribution.

Neanderthal behaviour

For the second week running, Hibs found themselves embarrassed by the behaviour of an idiotic individual among their support in the East Stand. After a bottle was thrown at Scott Sinclair last week, the last thing Hibs needed was one of their supposed number entering the field to confront Rangers captain James Tavernier. Chief executive Leeann Dempster, to her credit, was swift to condemn the incident afterwards.