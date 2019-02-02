Three things we learned from Hibs 1-2 Aberdeen

Analysis from Easter Road as Hibs went down narrowly to Aberdeen.

Oli Shaw

The striker's standing at Easter Road is an unusual one. An academy product, a forward at that, is usually met with excitement but there seems to be a certain amount of scepticism around the 20-year-old. However, he changed the game Hibs' favour the previous week off the bench against St Mirren and opened the scoring at Easter Road with a fantastic strike from outside the box for his seventh of the season. He was the home side's brightest spark, showing a real eagerness in and out of possession. There is a feeling that physically he is not yet cut out to lead the line but showed he can use his body well and does possess an edge to his game. With Marc McNulty replacing Jamie Maclaren Shaw will still be presented with opportunities to show he belongs at this level and with Hibs.

Midfield support

The new Hibs manager, whoever that may be, will be required to make a raft of decisions as he tries to push Hibs up the table. One of the most important on field improvements required is the midfield balance. The current midfielders must be fed up hearing about Dylan McGeouch, John McGinn and Scott Allan and their influence. But it is time they start making the Easter Road support forget about that terrific triumvirate. It wasn't a bad performance by the midfield collectively, it was just that Oli Shaw and Florian Kamberi were required to do too much. The ball would be played into their feet or for them to chase but when they got it under control, they would be required to fend of the Aberdeen hordes with the best result being a free-kick. At one point Shaw had possession in the final third but when he looked up it was only David Gray breaking into the box. Hibs need to push their midfield higher up the pitch to give themselves greater attacking options. It was only in the final 20 minutes when Derek McInnes made a defensive change that Hibs gained greater dominance in the final third.

There's something about Hibs

Okay, Neil Lennon has left and the circumstances which led to that are not clear. Yet, since relegation back in 2014 both Lennon and previous incumbent Alan Stubbs have provided Hibs with a stronger mentality. It has fed into the fan base as well, a certain bravado which was needed, rather than a 'typical Hibs' mindset when things went wrong. Since Lennon was suspended a week past Friday the players have shown their spirit and positive attitude. They came from behind for the first time in the league this season to win at St Mirren. At Easter Road they battled manfully, put Aberdeen under pressure, tried to force the issue. And when it didn't happen they would try again. Confidence may be fragile but this is a tougher Hibs and they can't be accused of being weak.