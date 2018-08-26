Three things we learned from Hibs 1, Aberdeen 1

David Hardie looks at the main points from Saturday’s stalemate at Easter Road ...

Whitt a performance

Steven Whittaker has endured a somewhat indifferent start to the season, shuffled around as Neil Lennon has sought to balance a trying programme of matches in Europe and domestically at such an early stage. Given he’s now 34, that’s led to some suggesting time has caught up with him and led to a bit of stick from the stands. However, with a rock-solid performance in anchoring Hibs’ new-look midfield, Whittaker surely and emphatically silenced those critics.

Irked by inconsistency

It’s not a lesson learned, more just further confirmation that, overall, the standard of refereeing in Scotland is poor despite protestations otherwise from those in charge of our whistlers. On this occasion, Andrew Dallas was entirely inconsistent throughout – for example, deeming one superb challenge by Ryan Porteous illegal and then seeing nothing wrong in Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie throwing himself at Stevie Mallan. Balanced things up by missing a penalty for each side.

Jamie’s magic touch

Like most strikers, Jamie Maclaren will miss more than he scores, but the Aussie hitman’s predatory instincts take him into the areas where he’s going to get on the end of things. He was in the right place at the right time to get himself up an running for the season with the equaliser and, given the number of chances Hibs are again creating, there’s little doubt that both Maclaren and Florian Kamberi, when fit, will again be the lethal strikeforce they were last term.