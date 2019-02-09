Three things we learned from Hibs' 3-1 victory over Raith

Mark Atkinson picks out three points from Hibs' triumph over the Kirkcaldy side in the Scottish Cup ...

The Daryl Horgan show: Daryl Horgan was mightily unfortunate to come off with an slight injury, considering he had only just returned from an ankle knock. However, his time on the pitch was extremely fruitful. The Irishman is clearly at his most comfortable on the wings, but against Raith he played behind the strikers and flourished. He was a constant pest for the visitors, floating in between the lines. His 22nd-minute goal to break the deadlock was a delicious, curling effort and it liberated Hibs as, despite starting the match really well, they had not found the net. His assist for Hibs' third goal was just as important, as his clip over the Rovers defence was inch-perfect and it set Marc McNulty on his way. Two-footed, quick and able to deliver a cross or a pass, Horgan is going to be an important player for Hibs in their quest for the Scottish Cup and a top-six Premiership finish.

A tale of two strikers: Marc McNulty opened his account for Hibs with a composed finish to put the game beyond Raith. In his first start for the club, he was lively and clicked with the midfield and his strike partner Florian Kamberi. His strike will imbue him with confidence. The beginnings of a partnership with Kamberi were evident, although the Swiss hitman is still searching for goals. He worked extremely hard and linked play well, but just couldn't get on the end of a final ball or find the right finish. Although, he did have the right touch at full-time, giving his shirt to a young supporter, The smile on the kid's face showed that Kamberi's gesture had made his day.

Stephane Omeonga: We have not seen much of Stephane Omeonga since his arrival on loan from Genoa. Horgan's 66th-minute exit allowed the Belgian the opportunity to showcase his abilities and he did himself no harm. His low centre of gravity allows him to nip around the pitch and carries the ball with purpose. His passing was crisp and he doesn't look scared to get stuck in either. If Hibs' new head coach was watching, Omeonga will have caught the eye with his time on the pitch.