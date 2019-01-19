Three things we learned from Hibs 4 Elgin City 0

Three observations from Hibs’ 4-0 win over Elgin City in the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round...

Golden Gauld

The arrival of Ryan Gauld on a loan deal from Sporting CP signalled Hibs’ intentions for the second half of the season - a player who could see passes others couldn’t and pull something special out of the hat when required. The 23-year-old linked up well with his midfield colleagues and supplied a wonderful throughball for Florian Kamberi to net the opener. He has an eye for the “Hollywood pass” but more often than not they come off - something Hibs have been badly missing so far this term.

Horgan back to his best

In the first half of the campaign, winger Daryl Horgan was often deployed as a No.10 for Hibs as Neil Lennon looked to make things happen in the middle of the park. With Gauld slotting into that space, Horgan was returned to his usual role on the left flank against Elgin City and showed evidence of why he had been a long-term target for the Easter Road side. The Irishman scored Hibs’ second and doubled his tally with a simple finish from Steven Whittaker’s cross, and could have had more. Horgan will not only provide the strikers with more ammunition but will get among the goals himself.

Solid Slivka

Often in and out of the team, Vykintas Slivka’s versatility has undoubtedly been both a positive and a negative for the Lithuanian international. Against Elgin he was played on the right of midfield - where he has impressed in previous matches - and did nothing to harm his chances of a run in the side. He put the ball on a plate for Horgan to score the second goal and looked to get on the ball throughout the game. After something of a stuttering start to his Hibs career, could things finally be coming together for the 23-year-old?