Three things we learned from Hibs 6 - 1 Runavik

Craig Fowler gives his take after Hibs comprehensively defeat Faroese opponents Runavik in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying first-round tie.

This tie is a formality

Even before the sending off of Einar Trondargjogv, Hibs were racking up the goals and looked like they could easily reach six or seven. They probably could have hit double figures had they not withdrawn Florian Kamberi after the striker netted his hat-trick shortly after half-time. The visitors were just a complete mess in defence, with the aforementioned left-back and goalkeeper Tordur Thomsen suffering complete howlers. In attack there was a touch of promise with midfielder Petur Knudsen looking decent enough, but there’s absolutely nothing to suggest they could even make the second leg interesting, let alone make up a five-goal deficit.

Stevie Mallan and Adam Bodgan had fine debuts

Neil Lennon must be content with what he saw in the two Hibs new boys.

The manager insisted before the game that Mallan was more of a Dylan McGeouch replacement than a John McGinn one. Early indications would suggest he’s something of a blend of the two. He’s not as direct and all-action as McGinn, playing with a little more subtlety, but he’s also a bit more attacking than McGeouch, who often liked to drop back towards the defence to recycle play, a role taken up by Steven Whittaker on Thursday night. Regardless, two goals and a fine performance is just the start he would have wanted from the former St Mirren man.

Bogdan, meanwhile, didn’t have too much to do but appeared to be a safe pair of hands, confidently making a couple of decent saves to block shots from distance. Again, getting off to a solid start should help him settle in.

Martin Boyle is such a weapon (the good kind)

Boyle’s pace and direct running were two key attributes for the Hibs team last season and it doesn’t look like things are going to change as the Easter Road club enter the new campaign. Even after taking a few lickings in the first half, the speedster continued to torment the away defence. He put in so many great crosses and could have had more than the one assist he tallied. Scottish Premiership defenders beware, Boyle could be getting even better.