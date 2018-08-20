Three things we learned from Hibs-Ross County

David Hardie picks out the main points from Hibs’ cup win ...

Horgan the hero

Republic of Ireland internationalist Daryl Horgan had already drawn appreciative noises from the Hibs support with his quick feet and ability to take on an opponent before he capped his man-of -the-match performance with a superb winner. It was a goal to remember but, before then, Horgan had shown his worth, firing in an inviting cross for skipper David Gray to haul Hibs level for the first time and causing mayhem in the Ross County defence time and again.

Tough test for Shaw

Without Flo Kamberi, Hibs lacked a real physical presence up front with young Oli Shaw left to fight it out with Callum Morris and Keith Watson. Shaw found himself bullied out of things by the Staggies centre-backs at times but it was another 90 minutes of learning the hard way for the 21-year-old, selected to lead the line rather than Aussie hitman Jamie Maclaren.

Fighting spirit

After the excitement of their Europa League adventure, Hibs looked a tad weary despite boss Neil Lennon’s attempt to freshen things up with six changes from the side which lost to Molde three days earlier. It was perhaps inevitable in front of a crowd of less than 9000 and in a much subdued atmosphere compared to that engendered by the visits of Asteras Tripolis and Molde that things would be a bit flat but nevertheless they managed to get over that and show that never-say-die attitude to get the win.