Three things we learned from Hibs v Molde

After an goalless but entertaining draw at Easter Road, Patrick McPartlin picks out the main talking points ...

• Efe Ambrose had a bit of a iffy start to the European campaign, but the Nigerian defender has shaken off any rustiness and put in a fine performance on the right of the Hibs back three. While he has a proclivity to daunder past three or four opponents, more often than not he was using the ball well, clearing his lines and snuffing out Molde’s attacks to deny the visitors a priceless away goal.

• The Norwegians currently lie fourth in the Eliteserien and part of that is down to their defence. Florian Kamberi and Martin Boyle got little change from Vegard Forren and Ruben Gabrielsen and on the occasions Hibs did breach the backline, they found goalkeeper Andreas Linde in inspired form. He tipped a long-range effort from Stevie Mallan onto the bar in the first half, denied David Gray in the second half and pulled off a magnificent save at the death from Emerson Hyndman.

• The departures of Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn have left a few gaps in the Hibs midfield, but Marvin Bartley, left, appears determined to hang onto his spot in the starting line-up by hook or by crook. Tasked with patrolling the area in front of Hibs’ back three, Bartley snapped at heels, threw himself at loose balls and built on his impressive display against Motherwell.