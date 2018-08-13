Three things we learned from St Johnstone v Hibs

David Hardie takes a look at the talking points from the 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park ...

• Most Hibs fans wouldn’t have taken much notice of Emerson Hyndman’s spell on loan at Rangers, but they’ll be delighted Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon did so, the American midfielder’s first start in a green-and-white shirt suggesting he’ll be a more than useful acquisition. Operating in behind the front two, the Bournemouth player was always looking to get on the ball and when he did he displayed some terrific close control in tight areas in and around the St Johnstone penalty area, which will undoubtedly help unlock opposition defences in future.

• At 20-years-old, Oli Shaw is obviously still very much a rookie, but he’s undoubtedly a goal-scorer. Prolific for Hibs’ development squad over the past couple of seasons, the youngster is showing that he can take that predatory instinct into the first team. He made everyone outwith Easter Road sit up and take notice with his first two goals coming against Celtic last season, but while knowing he’s probably third choice behind Flo Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren, Shaw has shown that’s a situation he’s determined to do something about.

• Neil Lennon will no doubt be having a quiet word in the ear of Stevie Mallan to remind him that deep inside his own penalty area he won’t find that extra split-second he’ll probably enjoy in the middle of the park. Perhaps he should have had a shout from a team-mate that Tony Watt was on his shoulder, but Mallan will know himself that in such a situation it should be safety first – the opposition can’t score if the ball is nestling neatly in row Z. It was a harsh lesson, but a mistake he won’t be making again in a hurry.