Three things we learned from St Mirren 0-1 Hibs

Hibs recorded back-to-back wins on the road with a 1-0 win at Premiership newcomers St Mirren

Big Efe’s the business

Efe Ambrose staying put during last month's transfer window has been a great piece of 'business'

The big Nigerian has been an absolute gem at the back for Hibs in recent matches. Neil Lennon admitted himself after his side’s latest victory over St Mirren that the defender is prone to the odd high-profile error but emphasised his importance to the team. It would be difficult to challenge his manager’s assessment. Ambrose is never one to go into hiding and has arguably been the club’s best defender so far this campaign. And to think the player was being linked with a move to Turkey just over a month or so ago.

Hibs missed the injured Martin Boyle

Despite another encouraging display from on-loan Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong, the absence of Martin Boyle from the starting XI more than handicapped the Easter Road side’s attacking options in the final third. That’s not to deflect from the glaring opportunities that the visitors should have taken during a dominant first-half display. It’s not difficult to see why Boyle is one of manager Neil Lennon’s first names on the team sheet since he’s been in charge at the club.

The nights are fairly drawing in

A word of warning for those who like to attend games in short sleeves. If you didn’t already know it, summer is well and truly over. Bring out the hats, scarves and gloves, and some spare change for a Bovril or two. The Simple Digital Arena could have done with a blast of warm air to aid the 6,000+ supporters who sat through the Easter Road men’s 1-0 victory over St Mirren. And it’s only the end of September as well ...