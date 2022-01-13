Tim Clancy reflects on Hibs managers as former Easter Road man turned St Patrick's Athletic boss gears up for new season

The 37-year-old took the reins at Dublin outfit St Patrick’s Athletic last month and has wasted no time in supplementing his squad with the signing of former Easter Road colleague Eoin Doyle while ex-Dundee United, Hearts, and Rangers forward Jon Daly has recently arrived as assistant manager.

Clancy caught the eye as manager of Drogheda United, leading them to the Premier Division in 2020 and keeping them there.

When Stephen O’Donnell quit Richmond Park in the aftermath of St Pat’s winning the FAI Cup in November, Clancy was brought in as his successor. Life will be different for the former defender given the expectations at the Inchicore outfit but he revealed in an interview with the42.ie how he will approach his latest job.

Tim Clancy has spoken about his managers at Hibs

The ex-Motherwell and Kilmarnock stopper hit out at Terry Butcher’s methods, claiming the former England defender ‘alienated some people in the Hibs squad'.

“He ended up getting the club relegated and he got sacked, but I remember from the very first training session to the day I left the club, it was something that stuck in my head that if I was ever going to get an opportunity to be a manager, I’d be the opposite to the way he was,” Clancy added.

The former Hibee did have kinder words about Mixu Paatelainen and countryman Pat Fenlon, however.

“Mixu was frighteningly good at how he wanted his team set up, and giving instructions, and doing patterns, and making sure every single player in the squad knew what their role was. No grey areas, just black and white.

“I’d speak to Pat Fenlon quite a lot for advice. I’d Pat at Hibs and I worked with him again at Shamrock Rovers. I think the way he speaks to players and treats players and stuff like that is something I’d hope to replicate.”

St Pat’s kick off the new season with a trip to Shelbourne on February 18.

