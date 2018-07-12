‘Time will tell’ if Celtic make new bid for Hibs’ John McGinn

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out a third bid for Hibs midfielder John McGinn.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon confirmed on Wednesday that his club had rejected a second offer for the Scotland international, who has entered the final year of his contract.

When asked if he could foresee another offer going in, Rodgers said: “I am distant from that, so time will tell.

“That’s something for the clubs to organise. I coach the team, I manage the team. We target players but ultimately any agreements have to be between the two clubs.

“We respect John is still very much a Hibs player and unless there’s an agreement... like I say, it’s going to be a difficult one. That’s really between the clubs.”