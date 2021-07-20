Tony Begg quits as Penicuik boss to take on Hibs role

Penicuik manager Tony Begg has resigned after two and a half years as part of the management team

The East of Scotland League Premier Division club made the announcement after last night’s 1-0 victory over Crossgates Primrose, which leaves Penicuik with maximum points after their first two games.

Penicuik Athletic announced on Twitter: “We can confirm that @tonybegg has tonight resigned from his position as manager of Penicuik Athletic to take on a full time role with Hibernian. We wish him all the best for the future & thank you for your time at Penicuik.”

A decorated and highly-respected coach, Begg is a former Hibs academy coach and holds UEFA A, UEFA Elite Youth A and Advanced Children’s coaching licenses. He’s also been employed by the Scottish FA for the past nine years.

He spent two years as an academy coach at Motherwell before taking on a similar role at Easter Road from 2012 to 2014, departing to join the Scottish FA full-time as part of its coach education and mentoring programme.

Begg was officially installed as Penicuik co-manager in December 2018 and famously helped guide the team through to the third round of the Scottish Cup in 2018-19, when they were eventually beaten 1-0 by Partick Thistle at Firhill.

He took sole charge of his home-town club in February 2020 when Kevin Milne resigned due to personal reasons.

The Cuikie would have been among the promotion challengers last season, which was abandoned due to Covid.