Trialist midfielder Kosta Sparta named in Hibs squad for reserve match with Hamilton

Hibs named trialist Kosta Sparta in their squad for the Reserve League match with Hamilton on Monday March 18.

The right-midfielder is currently with AFC Wimbledon in League One, and came on as a second-half sub for the Easter Road side’s development team as they ran out 3-1 winners in Lanarkshire thanks to goals from Fraser Murray, Jamie Gullan and Lewis Allan.

Kosta Sparta is currently on trial at Hibs from AFC Wimbledon. Picture: SNS Group

Although listed as a first-team player, the 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Wombles.

Australian-national Sparta was attached to Reading’s academy before making the move to Kingsmeadow in May 2018. He featured in 13 games for the Royals’ Under-18 side.

Following Sparta’s signing, AFC Wimbledon Development Squad and Academy boss Alan Reeves told the club’s website: “Kosta is technically a very good player.

“He does not give the ball away much and he showed a good attitude in training. He did not look out of place in first-team training, which is very important. Physically, he has things to work on, but he looks like a talented boy.

“Hopefully, Kosta will have that bit of hunger to do well after being allowed to leave Reading and he will hit the ground running when pre-season training starts.”