‘Turmoil could galvanise Hibs’: Journalists’ predictions for Hibs v Aberdeen

Our online team give their verdict on tonight’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash between Hibs and Aberdeen at Easter Road ...

Mark Atkinson

Stevie May and Darren McGregor battle for the ball in the last clash between the two sides. Picture: SNS Group

The obvious prediction here is an Aberdeen win against managerless Hibs. Easter Road will have a slightly peculiar feel about it without Neil Lennon in the home dugout. However, I think the Hibs fans will get right behind their team after such a dramatic spell. Aberdeen are the better team, but I can see Hibs rallying and getting a point against Derek McInnes’ men. Prediction: Draw

Anthony Brown

On form and league position alone, Aberdeen would be favourites, but despite their struggles on and off the pitch this season, Hibs have generally maintained an ability to be competitive against the country’s top clubs.

With key defensive duo Paul Hanlon and David Gray back in the mix, they should have a more assured look about them in the weeks ahead, while Florian Kamberi is likely to be lifted by the departure of Neil Lennon and the arrival of Marc McNulty. If Eddie May can get Hibs’ creative players operating effectively, the hosts can notch a victory, with Ryan Gauld to the fore. Prediction: Hibs win

Craig Fowler

Aberdeen is one of the last teams in the Scottish top flight you’d want to be facing without a manager. Derek McInnes’ side have continued to perform above expectations due to their organisational and discipline.

Now that Greg Stewart has been added to provide additional zest to their attack - providing he plays through the middle - they’re an even more formidable opponent. I don’t see this one going well for the hosts. Prediction: Aberdeen win.

Neil McGlade

Today promises to be a tough afternoon for Hibs. The high-flying Dons are far from ideal opponents for the managerless Leith outfit that could spell the end to a very difficult week for the club.

Derek McInnes’ side are in fine form and have a good record at Easter Road recently.

Hibs have the mentality, not to mention the quality to trouble the Dons rearguard, but I think the visitors will emerge victorious. Prediction: Aberdeen win

Patrick McPartlin

Matches between these two teams last season were, for the most part, closely-fought battles with no quarter given. Despite Hibs’ struggles this season, there hasn’t been much between the two teams in the three meetings so far.

On paper, Aberdeen look like a fearsome opponent. The prolific Sam Cosgrove, the return of Greg Stewart and the presence of Gary “loves playing against Hibs” Mackay-Steven suggest that it could be a very long 90 minutes for those of a green and white persuasion at Easter Road. The turmoil of the past week or so could galvanise Hibs, however, and the return of some key players and the arrival of three new faces in Gael Bigirimana, Darnell Johnson and Marc McNulty adds a certain unknown element to the home side which could work in their favour. Prediction: Draw

Joel Sked

The build-up to the game has been dominated by Neil Lennon’s departure and speculation as to who will take over. The Hibs team showed that they do have something about them, coming from behind to win for the first time in the league this season at St Mirren. It will be intriguing to see the response now that Lennon’s exit has been confirmed. Will it be a situation akin to Manchester United, unshackled following Jose Mourinho’s sacking? They have a very tough encounter in Aberdeen as they look to claw their way back into the top six. Aberdeen are in fine form and Derek McInnes has perhaps his strongest starting Xi since he arrived at Pittodrie. Hibs have had their defensive issues, while the Dons look more potent than at any point this campaign. I fear for Hibs if they lose an early goal. Prediction: Aberdeen win