Two players net hat-tricks as Hibs reserves beat Dundee 8-1

Fraser Murray and Jamie Gullan both grabbed hat-tricks and Oli Shaw a double as Hibs crushed Dundee 8-1 to clock up a third-successive win in the SPFL Reserve League since the winter break. Murray’s three came in the first half and Gullan’s in the second after he’d replaced Lewis Allan at half-time.

New boss Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Robbie Stockdale were at Oriam to see the Easter Road side race into a four-goal lead by the interval.

Second-half substitute Jamie Gullan scored a treble for Hibs

Murray got the first of his goals in the seventh minute, heading home a Nelom cross before Shaw got his head to a Mackie corner. Midfielder Murray nodded in his second and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Gullan quickly grabbed two second-half goals before Sam Fisher pulled one back for Dundee only for Shaw and Gullan again to complete the rout.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Stirling, Sadiki, Waugh, Nelom, F Murray, Bigirimana, Block, Mackie, Shaw, Allan. Substitutes: Martin, Donaldson, I Murray, Campbell, O’Connor, Paton, Gullan.