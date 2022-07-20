Uncertainty for Hibs as key sponsor ceases trading amid 'provisional liquidation' - with Hearts also affected

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terry Healy Group, which struck a three-year partnership deal with the Easter Road side in July 2021, features as a sleeve sponsor on the club’s shirts and is one of the clubs principal partners alongside kit manufacturers Joma, main shirt sponsor Utilita, the Gleann Mòr spirits company, Eleven Sports Media, and Acronis | Dunedin IT, but it remains unclear what will become of the link-up with two years remaining of the arrangement after the Dalkeith-based firm announced it had ceased trading with immediate effect with all staff reportedly made redundant.

A message posted on the front page of the Terry Healy Group website reads: “I would advise that Callum Angus Carmichael and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory Trading Limited were appointed Joint Provisional Liquidators of Terry Healy Group Ltd (the “Company”) by Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 19 July 2022.

"The Company has ceased trading with immediate effect.

"Any queries you may have regarding the Company should be directed to [email protected] in the first instance."

With Hibs expanding their green credentials over the last couple of years, the group’s planned green energy centre was a driving force behind the tie-up.

The firm, which specialised in building, joinery, heating, and roofing among other services also launched a ‘Green Heating Plan’ for Hibs fans, with 10 per cent of all proceeds being put back into the club.

The company also had a similar arrangement with Hearts, dubbed the ‘Maroon Heating Plan’, after penning a two-year deal last summer and featuring as a shorts sponsor.

In December 2018 Terry Healy himself launched a bid to buy East of Scotland side Newtongrange Star before later withdrawing his offer.

News of the Terry Healy Group’s demise comes just weeks after another major Hibs sponsor ceased trading.

SportemonGo, a platform focusing on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or digital assets, agreed a three-year deal with Hibs in September 2021 but the partnership was wound up before the end of last season, with Hibs having already taken steps to reduce their assets at the first sign of financial trouble.