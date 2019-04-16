‘Unreal amount of support’ - Hibs’ Marvin Bartley thanks fans for messages after racism row

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley has thanked fans “of various clubs and people of all creeds and colours” for the support he received in the aftermath of a racial abuse incident during the Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Tynecastle earlier this month.

The 32-year-old was targeted as he warmed up during the Ladbrokes Premiership clash, which Hibs won 2-1 thanks to a double from Daryl Horgan, with footage emerging of a Hearts fan branding the former Burnley and Leyton Orient player a “n*****” and a “black c***”.

Marvin Bartley (right) battles for the ball with Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS Group

Bartley posted a statement on social media after being made aware of the footage, in which he said: “I take everything that is thrown at me, as untrue as it is, when playing [at Tynecastle] and simply get on with it, but the one thing that I refuse to accept is racial abuse.

“So maybe it is time to take action against these small-minded, ignorant people. Let’s not let it creep back into OUR game!”

Earlier today Bartley returned to social media to show his appreciation to those who had contacted him in the immediate aftermath.

In a message posted on Twitter, the midfielder wrote: “Just logged onto an unreal amount of messages of support from fans of various clubs and people of all creeds and colours nationwide. “Thank you all for taking time out of your day to show support! #NoToRacism”.

A 38-year-old man was arrested by Police Scotland in the days following the derby, and charged with allegedly directing racial language towards Bartley during the game.