Vandals spray Hibs’ Easter Road with Rangers graffiti

The Famous Five Stand at Hibs’ Easter Road home has been vandalised with Rangers graffiti.

Over night ‘Rangers’ was sprayed between turnstiles on the stand which is on Albion Place with ‘1872’ appearing on a gate at the ground.

Rangers graffiti appeared at Easter Road. Picture: Contributed

The club are aware of the Rangers graffiti and it will dealt with today.

It is the second time in a week Easter Road has been branded with graffiti relating to the Old Firm.

Last week ‘Here we go for ten in a row’ plus a number ten, relating to Celtic’s quest to win ten titles in a row, was spray-painted on a wall of the stadium at the away end of the ground.

Hibs welcome the Ibrox side to Leith on Friday night in the Scottish Premiership, having faced Celtic at home in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

The league leaders’ 2-0 win was marred by bottles being thrown onto the pitch by both sets of fans.