Video: Ex-Hibs ace John McGinn heralded by Aston Villa crowd after amazing dribble

Ex-Hibs ace John McGinn was treated to a standing ovation by Aston Villa fans during the club's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

With the Birmingham side holding onto the lead with the clock running down, the midfielder picked up the ball in his own half before embarking on an incredible solo run, across the pitch before winning a corner.

The action was celebrated as if a goal had been scored as Villa hung onto the crucial win which has them fifth in the Championship table.

The commentator on the game said: "He's run a long, long way. Home fans are loving that, and he's won the corner. That's terrific, that really is for John McGinn."

McGinn was key once again as Villa look to cement themselves in the end of season playoffs.

It was his clipped pass which allowed Anwar El-Ghazi to set up Tammy Abraham before he provided the cross for Tyrone Mings to head in what proved to be the winner.

The 24-year-old, who moved from Hibs in the summer, believes he is at the very peak of his powers and is relishing playing for a crowd who adore him.

"I am playing the best football of my career and hopefully I can keep on improving," he told the Express & Star.

“I’m playing in a different advanced role this season. I’ve never played as high up the pitch as this before. I’m enjoying it. There is still a lot of improvement left in me.

“You dream as a player of having fans chanting your name. All you want to do is first and foremost a job for the team but if you can entertain the people in the stands, and make then enjoy their day, then it helps.

“When you are on that park and you feel as loved as I do it’s also a benefit to me.”