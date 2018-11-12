Watch: Aston Villa use Hibs' Super John McGinn song to serenade the Scottish star

John McGinn has been a revelation for Aston Villa since moving from Hibs.

*Warning: video contains offensive hand gestures*

The Scottish international has been earning rave reviews from fans of the Midlands club for his performances.

His all-action midfield displays have seen him compared to Chelsea star N'Golo Kante, while supporters are in disbelief that one of their best players only cost £2.5million.

McGinn was at the heart of Villa's 3-0 win at Derby County, scoring a goal and providing an assist, as Villa climbed to 11th in the Championship.

John McGinn was serenaded by the Aston Villa support at the weekend.

More than 3,000 Villa supporters backed the team over the weekend and footage from the match shows the away end serenading McGinn with the 'Super John McGinn' song which was popular at Easter Road.

The song includes a line about the player being better than Zinedine Zidane.

One Hibs fans tweeted: "In all honesty, it sounds much better in a Scottish accent."

McGinn will now link up with the Scotland National Team for the crucial Uefa Nations League double header with Albania and Israel.