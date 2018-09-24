Watch former Hibs star Grant Holt win 40-person rumble on wrestling debut

Former Hibs striker Grant Holt has made his mark in the wrestling world by winning a 40-person rumble at the weekend.

The 37-year-old made a special appearance at the World Association of Wrestling's Crusher Mason Memorial Trophy in Norwich.

One of the key events was the 40-person Crusher Mason memorial rumble where Holt was the surprise 40th entrant.

The forward, who played with Hibs during their Championship winning campaign in 2016-2017, won the rumble with an impressive drop-kick to the delight of the crowd.

He had previously sent another entrant out the ring with a clothesline, while he appeared to have been knocked out but managed to hold onto the ropes and with a little assistance get back into the ring.

Now a coach with Norwich City's academy, Holt wrestled in his jeans, polo shirt and trainers after he raced to the venue following media commitments as the rumble was one man short.

He tweeted: "Really pleased to win this tonight . Now off to bed first wrestling match done of many. Follow the journey people #wweimcomingforyou. #futurechamp"

Holt announced in May this year that he would be combining wrestling training while playing for National League side Barrow ahead of appearing at Fightmare 3 in 2019.

Hibs were one of a number of clubs during Holt's career which started in 1999. His most successful spells came with Norwich City who he helped into the Premier League. At Easter Road he scored seven goals in 40 appearances.

