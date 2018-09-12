Watch: Hibs and Scotland starlet bursts ball with tackle

Ryan Porteous is not only one of the most promising centre-backs in Scotland he is perhaps the most committed on the field.

Both sides of his burgeoning career were on display on Tuesday evening as Scotland Under-21s defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in Doetinchem.

The Hibs centre-back was one of the key men in a pivotal win which keeps the young Scots in the hunt for qualification for the European Championship finals. A Fraser Hornby double ensured Scotland sit second, level on points with Ukraine and behind group leaders England.

At the back, Porteous formed a formidable partnership with Rangers’ Ross McCrorie as they repelled the Dutch attacks.

The 19-year-old has been an able deputy for Darren McGregor in the heart of Hibs boss Neil Lennon’s defence, with fans enjoying his whole-hearted approach to defending. His performances have been such that he has staked his claim to be regarded as a first-team regular.

Ryan Porteous was impressive in Scotland's win over the Netherlands. Picture: SNS/SFA Craig Foy

Porteous, who has made 10 appearances for Hibs this campaign, marked his performance against the Netherlands with a thunderous tackle on the home side’s captain Guus Til. It resulted in the game being stopped because the Hibs star managed to burst the ball with the challenge.

