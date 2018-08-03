Watch: Hibs fans celebrate Europa League success with the ‘Lenny’ aeroplane

Have your say

Hibs fans paid homage to their manager Neil Lennon following Europa League success by mimicking his infamous aeroplane celebration.

The Easter Road side set up a third qualifying round tie with Norwegian side Molde after drawing 1-1 in Greece against Asteras Tripolis, giving the side a 4-3 aggregate win.

Around 1,500 Hibs fans made the trip to Greece to back the team and were in fine voice throughout the game, even more so when John McGinn put the side ahead.

After the final whistle and with qualification secured, Hibs fans serenaded boss Lennon with the aeroplane celebration that the Northern Irishman broke into after Hibs had equalised to draw 5-5 with Rangers in the final game of last season.

Hibs welcome Molde to the Capital on Thursday as they seek to reach the play-off round of the qualifying stage.

Neil Lennon was celebrated with his infamous celebration by Hibs fans. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

