Watch: Martin Boyle scores on debut as ex-Hibs star makes instant impact on struggling Saudi club

The Saudi club’s new No.9 already seems to be having a transformative effect as the 3-0 victory was their first league victory since November and their single biggest win of the campaign. The result against Damac, a team in fifth place, moved them up three places in the table to 11th and out of the relegation zone.

Boyle, in addition to scoring after running on to a ball over the top, set up the second goal for his Brazilian team-mate Rossi. Ex-Hearts ace Igor Rossi, now a team-mate of his former rival, opened the scoring.

Boyle moved from Easter Road to Al-Faisley in the January transfer window for a fee believed to be around £3 million. The Australian international, from Aberdeen, is said to be getting paid £29,000 per week.

Martin Boyle moved from Hibs to Al-Faisaly in the January transfer window. Picture: SNS

