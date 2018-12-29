"We lost to a team that lost 5-0 to Livingston": Hibs fans react to Hearts defeat

Hibs fans have had their say on tonight's defeat to their city rivals and it doesn't make good reading.

@Dillon042: "Need to make major changes."

@ScottBallandor: "Lost to a team that lost 5-0 to Livingston. Time to liquidate lads."

@memartinwillis: "Robbed - dominated possession but need a striker. Kicked off the ball for 90mins and the referee loved it."

@manky_bianchi: "Hibs only raise their game against Celtic strange that."

Hibeesmad: "We were crying out for players with a bit of spark today to open up their defence and create chances. Horgan looked the only player who fit the bill but got hooked off when their defence was most vulnerable."

500miles: "We need a dynamic midfielder, and someone to play the telling pass. It would be nice to have Agyepong fit, or a replacement, and Gray properly fit."

Crab apple: "A powder puff midfield is the issue for me. I agree about whittaker but thought he was one of our better players tonight."

HI8S NX: "I think Lennon should look to the midfield in January, as the supply is pathetic."

MacGruber: "The problem is Lennon's recruitment isn't good enough. It's his players he brought in the summer that aren't doing it so what logic is dictating we only need to get to January to get quality in. I would say it more likely we get to January and bring in more flops."

Hibees1973: "First time in four years, I have seen a Hearts team out-football us which has left me gutted. Has a lot to do with the players we had out/left. There were numerous times tonight when, with last seasons team, we would have chosen a better option and created a goal, but instead we lumped the ball in. Was unpleasant to watch and so unlike a Lennon Hibs team."

City of Green: "I expect changes in the break and curious to see what we do - we will be back and I have faith in Lennon and co to sort it."