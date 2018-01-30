What can we expect from Hibs on transfer deadline day?

Transfer-deadline day has generally been a low-key occasion for Hibs fans in recent seasons, but this one could be slightly more interesting if Neil Lennon has his way.

The manager has already signed four players - Scott Bain, Faycal Rherras, Jamie Maclaren and, subject to international clearance, Florian Kamberi. However, there could yet be at least one more new arrival if any players depart Easter Road. An attacking midfielder is top of Lennon’s wish list if that scenario arises. The manager has previously spoken of an interest in Stevie Mallan, but the former St Mirren player has recently forced his way more prominently into the picture at Barnsley following a slow start to his Oakwell career, so it remains to be seen if he would be allowed to return north.

Of those currently at Hibs, strikers Deivydas Matulevicius and Anthony Stokes, as well as Scottish Cup-winning defender Liam Fontaine are all free to leave if they can find a club. None of that trio have featured since the winter break.

No players have left the club so far this window. Danny Swanson was wanted by St Johnstone, but the midfielder has declined the chance to return to Perth on loan and will instead stay to fight for his place. John McGinn was widely expected to be sold this window but, as yet, there have been no bids for the Scotland midfielder.

The situation with Stokes is particularly delicate in light of the fact the player has had a breakdown in relationship with club hierarchy after one indiscretion too many. Management are keen to cut ties with the Irishman in order to end an awkward situation with a player viewed as their marquee signing last summer. While Lennon would ideally like to add another creative player to his squad, merely offloading the problematic Stokes would constitute a fruitful deadline day for Hibs.