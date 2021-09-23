What channel is the Hibs game on? Dundee United match kick-off time, TV and stream details
Hibs travel to the City of Discovery tonight to take on Dundee United for a place in the last four of the Premier Sports Cup.
Hibs reached the semi-finals of the competition last season before exiting to St Johnstone and, especially after losing to the same side in the final of the Scottish Cup, are desperate to go at least one step further on this occasion.
Here is how you can watch the action unfold ...
Match details
Who: Dundee United v Hibs
What: Premier Sports Cup quarter-final
Where: Tannadice Stadium, Dundee
When: 7.45pm kick-off; Thursday, September 23
What channel is it on?
The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 with covering starting at 7.15pm.
Is there a live stream?
The match can be watched online with a Premier Sports TV pass. It costs £12.99 per month.
Match odds
Bet365: Dundee United (14/5), Hibs (19/20), Draw (11/5)