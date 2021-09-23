What channel is the Hibs game on? Dundee United match kick-off time, TV and stream details

The last time Hibs and Dundee United met was the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park last season. Picture: SNS

Hibs reached the semi-finals of the competition last season before exiting to St Johnstone and, especially after losing to the same side in the final of the Scottish Cup, are desperate to go at least one step further on this occasion.

Here is how you can watch the action unfold ...

Match details

Who: Dundee United v Hibs

What: Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Where: Tannadice Stadium, Dundee

When: 7.45pm kick-off; Thursday, September 23

What channel is it on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 with covering starting at 7.15pm.

Is there a live stream?

The match can be watched online with a Premier Sports TV pass. It costs £12.99 per month.

Match odds

Bet365: Dundee United (14/5), Hibs (19/20), Draw (11/5)

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article.