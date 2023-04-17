What Hibs post-split fixtures are likely to be as it stands if Lee Johnson's side finish in the top six

The final round of fixtures before the cinch Premiership split take place this weekend with Lee Johnson’s side travelling to St Johnstone.

With a much superior goal difference, a failure from Livingston to win away at Dundee United would likely do it for the Hibees regardless of their result at McDiarmid Park, but they’ll be looking to take care of business without needing help from elsewhere, while also strengthening their push for Europe.

Once the teams are decided, it’s then up to the authorities to figure out who is going where in the post-split fixtures. And Hibs could find themselves hosting an opponent for the third time in the league this campaign to make everything even.

Rangers could be visiting Easter Road for a third time after the post-split fixtures are settled. Picture: Getty

Whenever possible, the SPFL always try to ensure every team gets an equal split of home and away fixtures at 19 each. But as things stand, only Hearts and Aberdeen will have that based on playing each of the top-six opponents twice home and twice away across the campaign.

Celtic and Hibs would have 18 home and 20 away games in such a scenario, while Rangers and St Mirren would have 20 home and 18 away. And it’s not possible to get an even 19 each by just, for example, switching the venue for a Celtic and Hibs match and a Rangers and St Mirren one.

To solve the issue, Hibs would likely welcome Rangers to Easter Road for a third time in the league this term. The previous two matches ended in a 2-2 draw and a 4-1 win for the visitors.

That is not as much disruption as local rivals Hearts would face, however. In order to give Celtic and St Mirren an even 19-19 split, the Jambos would travel to Celtic for a third time but host St Mirren for a third time in Gorgie.

In such a scenario, Hibs would play Rangers, Celtic and St Mirren at home, while going to Aberdeen and Hearts.

How it all works:

Celtic

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Due to play - Hearts (a), Rangers (a), Aberdeen (a), Hibs (a), St Mirren (h)

How that works out - 18 home, 20 away

Possible solution - Celtic host Hearts a third time (19 and 19)

Rangers

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Hearts (h), Celtic (h), Aberdeen (h), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 20 home, 18 away

Possible solution - Rangers go to Hibs a third time (19 and 19)

Aberdeen

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Due to play - Hearts (a), Celtic (h), Rangers (a), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 19 home, 19 away

Hearts

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Celtic (h), Rangers (a), Aberdeen (h), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 19 home, 19 away

Possible ramification - Celtic host Hearts a third time (18 and 20)

Possible solution - Hearts host St Mirren a third time (19 and 19)

St Mirren

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Due to play - Rangers (h), Celtic (a), Hibs (a), Aberdeen (h), Hearts (h)

How that works out - 20 home, 18 away

Possible solution - St Mirren go to Hearts a third time (19 and 19)

Hibs

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Rangers (a), Celtic (h), Hearts (a), Aberdeen (a), St Mirren (h)

How that works out - 18 home, 20 away

Possible solution: Rangers go to Hibs a third time (19 and 19)

