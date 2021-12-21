What the Hibs fans think about Shaun Maloney: “Excellent choice; fabulous appointment”

Shaun Maloney was unveiled as the new Hibernian manager at the club's training centre on Monday

On Twitter

@Freddie_23_23: “Genuinely delighted with this appointment from Hibs. Very well respected, comes from an attacking minded coaching team. Excited to see who he brings in and great to read he’ll be fully backed in all the windows to help build his own side.”

@stevehibby: “Welcome to Hibs Shaun Maloney. As fans we asked for an attacking mentality manger and that is what we got so hopefully you get the time to implement your ideas. Also feel free to change the mindset also within some of the players or move them out….no time for passengers!”

@Hectorini9: “Stands out like a sore thumb when he's a pundit. Will be good to see how he does.”

@WillReid1: “A fabulous appointment. Hibs have a history of giving new, young managers a chance – Mowbray, Stubbs etc – and this one feels the same!”

@KempJason: “Welcome to ER Shaun and all the very best of luck...bit of a clearout required in Jan - decent starting 11 when all fit but squad is full of dead weights that need moved on.”

@Granto31127283: “Excellent choice, glad we took a chance on a young manager. Lets just hope we give him time to do what he needs to do GGTTH.”

@jonburkeUK: “The news we needed! The priority will obviously be to address our dreadful league form, but the club can help him by working to fill and animate Easter Road. The place is like a graveyard. Reopen the gates five minutes after kick off and let any waiting under 18s in for free.”

@Gavster70: “Exciting appointment, I hope we have some quality targets identified as first team desperately needs improving in key areas.”

On the Evening News Hibs Alerts Facebook page

Jesus Jones: “Excellent appointment Hibs. This guy knows his stuff. Very positive.”

Nick Maycock: “All managers have to start somewhere, even the best of them. Hibs have had a number of so called experienced managers who have hardly shone so give him a chance, he's worked with good players and learnt from a good manager.”

Derek Hall: “An entire new defence in January will do just fine, I’d love to see how we do actually having one!”

Jeff Steedman: “Welcome to Hibernian Football Club Shaun. Let’s hope for our shared success. Hibs are a very important part of our lives.”

Alan Mitchell: “All the best Shaun. We are a demanding bunch but will back you all the way.”

Patrick Roberts: “Genuinely hope it works out for you, Shaun. Just hope Ron backs you in the 'window'.”

Melissa Clements: “Hibs drawing me back in with this chat after feeling a bit grumpy at them of late.”

Fergus McLouis Boyle: “Best of Luck to you and ur team Shaun.! Hopefully the fans will return to E.R. give them something to shout about. ATTACKING FOOTBALL! Thats what HIBS Are about!”

