What the Hibs fans think: Ryan Porteous ‘outstanding’ (apart from the penalty)

Referee John Beaton explains his decision to Hibs defender Ryan Porteous

Not for the first time against Rangers, the centre-back became the main post-match talking point after his foul on Ryan Kent led to Kemar Roofe despatching the winner from the spot.

It was the key moment in the match and the general reaction seems to be that it was a ´soft´ penalty, but probably a penalty nonetheless.

The Hibs fans were quick to forgive him, however, many pointing out that his all-round performance on the night was one of his best and should not be overlooked.

Ryan Kent goes down in the box as Ryan Porteous attempts to stop him, giving Rangers a penalty

@hoodsta101 tweeted: “Porto passing and interception (apart from pen) was immense. Man of the match in my eyes was between Porto and young Josh Campbell.”

@wallace92hfc: “Let’s not allow the media to distort the narrative. Ryan Porteous was outstanding tonight. Huge future for that boy.”

@thedon18755: “Right it was a penalty, maybe a soft one but defo a penalty but we can’t take away the fact that Ryan porteous had an amazing game! One of the best centre backs we’ve produced in a long time! Keep the head up!”

@LukeMWalker15: “Porteous is too often influential in games for the wrong reasons, more bothered about Morelos than the actual game and when it was time to shut up shop he let Hibs down, it's a stonewaller - he's just the Scottish Bilel Mohsni, there'll be Hibs players blaming him for losing that.”

@hibeepessimist: “Close game and not much in it. Pen soft but a pen probably. One of the few correct calls Beaton made; he is awful as was the east stand lino, who had a stinker. Big game on Saturday now and hoping Doidge can give us a bit extra up top.”

@stevehibby: “Cant win games if you don’t ‘test the keeper’. Honestly, let the team loose every week. All we want as Hibs fans is to be entertained. Can’t fault the players but yet again this season at home is boring to watch. Allan and Murphy coming on as subs too late as per with Ross.”@cb_no3: “The damage was done at the start of the season. No manager can work with a squad of 12 good players and a bag of dross. Not saying he was not to partially to blame for that but still there is zero% chance of him going anywhere.”

@cjmrav: “I was at ER tonight as a guest and family end was 3/4 full at best and Hibees support was very quiet throughout, As much as I hate to say it the away was bouncing all night. Hibs fans were completely drowned out which I did not expect.”

