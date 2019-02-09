'Where are doom merchants now?': Hibs fans react to 3-1 win over Raith

Have your say

Hibs fans have their say after the 3-1 success over Raith in the Scottish Cup ...

A few Hibs fans were rightly correct to give it back to the doubters!

Scott Galbraith: "Get in there Hibs. We were supposed to lose this. #GGTTH"

Ross Elliot: "I'm having trouble hearing all the doom merchants now, could you speak up please?"

@calumkelly8 on Twitter: "Good enough performance from us today, McNulty and Horgan in particular I thought were excellent. Job done and 90 minutes away from Hampden."

Ash Kirkman: "Better performance from Kamberi, although I do think he needs to change his boots for a pair that can hit the target"

Frederic Unrau: "Well done Hibees. Now let's keep the momentum going Lads."

There was a lot of love for Eddie May after he bowed out with a win ...

Bruce Bateman: "Well Done Eddie and Staff. Great way to Bow Out."

Phil Thomson: "Good job well done."

Kevin Edie: "Glad his last Match was a Win well done to him and the Boys."

Liz Linn: "I think Eddie would have made a great assistant to the new head coach, but at least he's staying and did well in charge under the circumstances."

One fan was delighted for Marc McNulty:

@Scott28426193 on Twitter: "Marc McNulty has just done what 99.9% of Hibs supporters have dreamed about. Well done @sparkymcnulty . Hopefully the first of many for the green and white."