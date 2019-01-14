Manager Pat Fenlon, right, along with five of his signings. Picture: SNS

Where are they now? The 8 Hibs signings during the 2012 January window

Hibs fans don’t have happy memories of this January splurge. Manager Pat Fenlon was looking to reinvent his team and boost the club’s form after taking over from Colin Calderwood. Though he did that to an extent, this group will forever be associated with the team that lost the 2012 Scottish Cup final to rivals Hearts, with the number of loan deals pointed to as a reason for Hibs’ lack of fight.

That’s not to say they were all bad players - one of them has recently been linked with a move to Tottenham - but with seven of them having appeared on that fateful day (Roy O’Donovan the lone exception), they don’t conjure happy memories.

Scored in the cup final loss and would sign permanently in the summer. WATN? Left for Dundee in 2014 and remains there to this day as the interim head of the club's academy after injury forced him to retire last January.

1. James McPake

Signed on loan from Honduran club Motagua, the midfielder was substituted off during the first half at Hampden. WATN? Back in Honduras with Real Espana after spells in Costa Rica, China and the US.

2. Jorge Claros

Signed from Sligo Rovers in December and joined once the window opened. WATN? Now at Bradford after stints with Chesterfield, Cardiff, Preston, Portsmouth and Oldham.

3. Eoin Doyle

Loaned from Wolves on deadline day (joining Kujabi, O'Donovan and Claros in signing on January 31), he angered Hibs fans with post-cup final comments. WATN? Still at Wolves and starring in the Premier League.

4. Matt Doherty

Page 1 of 2