They had to come from behind at the national stadium, a Joe McPherson own goal cancelling out Connor McLennan’s opener and two goals in six minutes from Ryan Porteous and Jamie Gullan completing the turnaround. Here’s what the team is up to these days…

Goalkeeper – Kevin Dąbrowski

Joined Hibs in 2017 and made his first-team debut on February 1 last year, starting in the Edinburgh derby and putting in a man-of-the-match performance as Shaun Maloney’s side held Hearts to a goalless draw at Easter Road. Suffered an injury in August leading to Ryan Schofield being brought in from Huddersfield as cover. His time at Hibs is all but up, with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer and currently on loan at Queen of the South.

Hibs Under-20s celebrate with the Youth Cup at Hampden in April 2018

Right-back – Callum Donaldson

Donaldson spent time on loan at Berwick Rangers before leaving permanently for East Kilbride in the summer of 2019. He moved onto Tranent Juniors later that year before a spell with Musselburgh Athletic, and is now back at Foresters Park.

Centre-back – Ryan Porteous

Captained the side at Hampden, scored the second goal, and needs little introduction having gone on to play more than 150 times for Hibs before sealing a January move to Watford. The defender had actually made his senior debut for Hibs at the start of the 2017/18 campaign and spent time on loan at FC Edinburgh. Became a first-team regular in green and white and won his first cap for Scotland last year.

Centre-back – Kevin Waugh

Didn’t quite make the breakthrough at Easter Road and had loan spells with Civil Service Strollers, Berwick, and Gala Fairydean Rovers. Left Hibs to join Berwick on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019 and his performances prompted Spartans to snap him up. Now captains the Ainslie Park side and led them to the Lowland League title this month.

Left-back – Sean Mackie

Injuries and Lewis Stevenson hampered his opportunities in the first team at Hibs but he did 21 appearances, registering three assists. Had spells on loan at Berwick, FC Edinburgh, Dundee, and Raith Rovers before leaving permanently last summer to join Falkirk, where he has made 29 appearances to date.

Right midfield – Innes Murray

Versatile midfielder didn’t quite make the grade at Easter Road but was on the fringes of the first team. Spent time on loan with Stenhousemuir, Airdrie, Alloa, and finally FC Edinburgh where he played an instrumental role in the Citizens winning promotion to League One, scoring in both legs of the play-off final against Annan. He signed on a permanent basis last summer and has so far hit six goals and four assists in 35 league games this season.

Central midfield – Josh Campbell

There was a time when Campbell’s career at Hibs looked done, but the versatile midfielder hit ten goals and four assists in 31 games during a 2020/21 loan spell with FC Edinburgh including goals in both legs of the League One promotion play-off semi-final against Elgin City. Still just 22 but a first-team regular who Hibs recently tied to a new deal to fend off transfer interest from the English Championship.

Central midfield – Ben Stirling

A Scotland youth cap, Stirling was tipped by then manager Neil Lennon to make the breakthrough at Hibs when he was recalled early from a loan spell with Cowdenbeath. But injuries weren’t kind to him and after further temporary moves to Arbroath and Alloa he left Hibs to join Hamilton in the summer of 2020 before signing for FC Edinburgh. Notched an assist for Porteous in the final.

Left midfield – Fraser Murray

There or thereabouts with the Easter Road first-team squad for a while, he made 30 appearances and scored four goals in green and white but fell out of favour and moved to Dunfermline on loan in 2020. Signed permanently for Kilmarnock in the summer of 2021, reuniting with Oli Shaw, and the pair helped Killie win the second-tier title and promotion back to the top flight.

Centre-forward – Oli Shaw

Top scorer in the 2017/18 development league with 19 goals, Shaw played a big part in the equalising goal at Hampden and teed up Jamie Gullan for the third. Had scored seven goals in 25 games for Stenhousemuir the previous season and was tipped for great things, but left Hibs after 12 goals in 65 games, initially joining Ross County before switching to Killie. Now at Barnsley in England’s League One.

Centre-forward – Jamie Gullan

Scored three times in 37 first-team appearances for Hibs but was nearly always used off the bench. Spent time on loan at Gala Fairydean and Queen’s Park, before three consecutive loans with Raith Rovers, whom he joined on a permanent basis last summer. Scored the third goal in the final.

Subs