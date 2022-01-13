There’s an unusual Monday night kick-off to resume the season in the SPFL top tier – with the remaining five restart games to be played on Tuesday in front of crowds following the restrictions being lifted.

That rule reversal comes into force on Sunday evening, but also means a limit of 500 spectators are allowed in to each of the Championship, League One and League Two games going on over the weekend – starting on Friday night.

Partick Thistle against Kilmarnock kicks off an incredible ten days of football in Scotland with only one day off – next Wednesday – from the live action as the Premiership comes out of abeyance and the Scottish Cup also resumes this month.

It’s not just the players and teams who have a busy schedule at this time of course – the referees and match officials who oversee the games are also in action and with more games to rule over there’s a lot to go around. Some are even pulling double-shifts with Championship fixtures this weekend, followed by top-flight games next week as the game gets back to it and the fans get back into grounds. Let’s face it, it’s good to have it all back because we’ve missed it.

Here’s a look at who is in charge of each of the games this weekend, and early next week, across the top two divisions, plus two stand-out clashes in League One too.

Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock Friday, January 14, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. | cinch Championship | Referee: Nick Walsh

Ayr Utd v Morton Saturday, January 15, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Championship | Referee: John Beaton

Dunfermline Ath. v Hamilton Acs. Saturday, January 15, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Championship | Referee: Bobby Madden

Inverness CT v QOS Saturday, January 15, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Championship | Referee: Willie Collum